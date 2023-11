Garden Study Club learns about propagating plants Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The Garden Study Club met on October 26 in the home of Martha Sue Harwood. Her cohost was Reed Horton. Pat Lust, Master Gardener, presented a program on the variety of techniques for propagating plants. Pictured, from left, is Pat Lust, Reed Horton and Martha Sue Harwood.