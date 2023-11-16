Fuqua School volleyball team wins state title Published 12:35 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

FARMVILLE – You can add one more title to the list won by local teams. The Fuqua School volleyball team came home Wednesday as the newly crowned Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association State Champions.

“I’m just incredibly proud of this team and coaches,” said Tyler Cristo. He works as Fuqua School’s Athletic Director. “I knew this was a special group when I got here in July. Their commitment and resiliency throughout the season were simply amazing. Some people never get to experience the feeling of winning a state championship and to see them hoist the trophy at that moment will stick with them for the rest of their lives.”

This comes after a season where the group went 21-5 and 12-2 in conference, clinching both the Virginia Colonial Conference (VCC) Championship and the coveted VISAA IV State Championship along the way. The group went on a strong run over the last month, winning six straight to clinch the title. In the final game, Fuqua beat Powhatan’s Blessed Sacrament 3-1.

This is Fuqua School’s first state championship for volleyball.

Awards for Fuqua School students

There were individual honors to hand out along the way as well Aubrie Jefferson won both the VCC Player of the Year Award and the VCC Tournament MVP. She, along with Summer Carter and Marina Morris also were named to both the First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Tournament lists. Hannah Whaley made Second Team All-Conference, while Marissa Dempsey made the All Academic Team and Jamie Morris was named Co-Coach of the Year.

“This season, the team truly unified and evolved in their respective roles,” Morris said. “Witnessing their maturity and progress has been immensely gratifying. Their dedication and hard work have surpassed all expectations.”

In a statement sent out Wednesday, the Fuqua School students and staff all offered congratulations to the team.

“This victory stands as a testament to the collective effort, perseverance, and sportsmanship displayed by the players, coaches, and supporters throughout the season,” the statement said.