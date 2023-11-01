FFA Wins Southeast Area Forestry Contest

Published 11:46 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Pictured are, from left, Andrew Dorrier, Noah Jones, Sarah Bryant, Alex Morris, Grace Martin and Ben Gilliam.

The Southeast Area Forestry Contest was held at Occoneechee State Park near Clarksville on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The forestry contest tests the FFA member’s knowledge on tree identification, equipment identification, estimating volume of trees and reading topographic maps. In addition to those parts of the contest, members of the senior division had to explain their choice of removing or leaving trees in their timber stand improvement portion of the contest while the junior division had to estimate the value of the given trees. 

Two teams from Buckingham County Middle School competed. Team A placed third overall with team members Luke Llewellyn, Collin Snoddy (seventh individual), Ava Taylor (third Individual) and Vaiden Taylor. Team B placed eighth overall with team members Clair Agnor, Khole Allen, Kaylee Staton and Ivy Thompson.

Pictured are, from left, front row, Clair Agnor, Collin Snoddy and Kaylee Staton. Back row, Khloe Allen, Luke Lewellyn, Ava Taylor, Vaiden Taylor and Ivy Thompson.

Pictured are, from left, Trent Ragland, Luke Gilliam, Ryland Carter and Katie Page.

The Buckingham Senior FFA Chapter Junior Division Team placed first overall in the junior division with team members Ryland Carter (second individual), Luke Gilliam (fourth individual), Katie Page and Trent Ragland (sixth overall). Their win allows them to advance to the State Contest in April.

The Senior team won their division with team members Sarah Bryant (10th individual), Andrew Dorrier (sixth individual), Noah Jones and Grace Martin (fifth individual). Alex Morris placed third overall and Ben Gilliam placed seventh individually. The Senior Team will also advance to the State Contest in April.

