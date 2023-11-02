Eggleston turns 40: Funeral establishment celebrates anniversary Published 3:44 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

In 1983, the place was just a 1200 square foot building, sitting at 914 South Main Street in Farmville. Forty years later, the Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment sits at the same spot but is now an 8,000 square foot facility. The group celebrated its 40th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 22 with a tribute.

Rev. Dr. Carl B. Hutchinson of Lynchburg was the Master of Ceremonies, with Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenneth Alexander as the main speaker. Dr. Alexander is a mortician himself, with five funeral establishments. Deacon Perry Carrington and the Voices of Unity Choir of Farmville rendered the music for the event, which included morticians from various areas, as well as representatives from Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner’s offices.

When asked what contributed to his success, Dr. Carl U. Eggleston said “it was the blessing of the Lord, (his mother) Ruth S. Eggleston, (his father) Minor B. Eggleston, (his wife) Barbara and the families that trusted me with their loved ones.”

MORE ABOUT THE FUNERAL HOME

The funeral establishment was started in 1983 by Dr. Carl U. Eggleston. Dr. Eggleston’s first event happened when he was called to conduct his grandfather’s funeral service, George C. Eggleston Sr. of Amelia. Carl borrowed a hearse from another funeral home to be used for the funeral service. The facility now has several professional vehicles, including an 1840 horse drawn hearse and a 1941 Cadillac limousine.

As it stands now, the establishment is the largest funeral chapel in Farmville and is the only black owned and operated business on Main Street.

TOY DRIVE

Another part of the operation is the Carl U. Eggleston Foundation, created from the success of the funeral establishment.

“With the foundation, we will continue to support the community, family and friends,” Carl Eggleston said. “The Carl U. Eggleston Foundation will be kicking off its Annual Toy Drive within the upcoming weeks.”

New or unused toys can be dropped off at 914 South Main Street, Farmville. Monetary donations can also be mailed to the Carl U. Eggleston Foundation at Post Office Box 548, Farmville, Va. 23901