Death Notices for Wednesday, Nov. 15 Published 10:00 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Lexie Sprague Jr., 71 of Rice, passed away Nov. 3. Memorial service was held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m., at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Amelia Courthouse. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

