Death Notices for Friday, November 17, 2023 Published 6:41 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

See below for today’s death notice.

Thomas Zachary Trent, 48 of Rice, passed away on Nov. 7. Services will be announced at a later time. Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.

Charles Louis Davis Jr., 79 of Arvonia, died Nov. 15. Graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. in Woodland U.M.C. Cemetery, 2087 Woodland Church Road, Buckingham.

Email newsletter signup

James T. Lee, 67 of Farmville, passed away Nov. 13. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m., New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.