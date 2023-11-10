Death Notices for Friday, November 10, 2023 Published 4:48 am Friday, November 10, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Rose M. Jackson, 62 of Crewe, passed away Nov. 4. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Dominion Worship Center, Crewe. Interment will be in the First Nottoway Baptist Church Cemetery. Oliver and Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Dennis A. Smith, 61 of Farmville, passed away Nov. 1. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., in the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel, Farmville. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Email newsletter signup

For any questions in regards to obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.