Cumberland Students of the Month recognized Published 6:42 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School Board members on Thursday, Nov. 2:

• Ja’Ona Johnson, second grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Tiana Branch and Jamal Johnson of Farmville.

• Audrey Dickstein, seventh grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of David and Whitney Dickstein of Prospect.

• Keondre Reevey, tenth grade student at Cumberland High School, son of DeAundra Trent and grandson of Towanna Trent of Cumberland.