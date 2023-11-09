Coat Drive starts for AKA Published 4:39 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

It’s time to collect coats and help folks fight off the freezing weather. From now until Jan. 8, 2024, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, specifically the Kappa Rho Omega chapter, will sponsor a winter coat drive in this area.

The drop-off sites will be Bland-Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Blvd in Farmville, Cheryl’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Dillwyn and Cumberland High School in Cumberland County. The community is requested to donate new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other winter items for children and adults so that the citizens in the surrounding communities will have appropriate items to wear during the winter. The items collected will be donated to families in the area.