Buckingham Raiders finish 10th in nation Published 11:20 am Friday, November 10, 2023

As the early morning Kentucky mist rolled in, the sounds of cadences and team chants echoed across Fort Knox as JROTC cadets prepared themselves for a rigorous day of competition. No Raider event is for the faint of heart, but the JROTC National Raider Challenge took the competition to a whole new level. The JROTC National Raider Challenge is the annual championship event for JROTC Raider Challenge teams, hosted this year by the U.S. Army Cadet Command for the first time at Fort Knox. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, more than 3,000 JROTC cadets from nearly 180 high schools across the country competed to be the best Raider team. “One of the reasons we wanted to have this competition here is to showcase the power of JROTC,” Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, USACC Commanding General, told cadets at the final ceremony. In the end, Buckingham Raiders placed 10th overall in the United States, led by senior Caroline Browning. Notable placements would be seventh in the 5KM run and the Cross Country Rescue and 12th in the Gauntlet. Pictured are, from left, front row: Alex Boyles, Christian Portillo, Caroline Browning, Chasity Hernadez, Rylynn Morris, Gabby Mondragon, Adele Sayer and Tristen Miller. Back row, Steven Daley, Head Raider Coach Sergeant First Class Bruce Grazier, Gavin Houchen, Ben Dorrier, Christian Mendez, Jacson Clough, Luke Sayer and Tyler Selzer.