Buckingham High FFA get some help from Farmville Cooperative Published 11:02 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Sam Goin, Assistant Manager of the Famer’s Cooperative of Farmville, visited the Buckingham High FFA chapter on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to present a check for $1300. A total of $800 of the balance was donated from the Farmer’s Cooperative and the remaining $500 from Cargill.

Amiah Porter, Buckingham Senior FFA Vice-President, accepted the donation on behalf of the chapter. This donation will go towards supporting members so they will be able to participate in leadership and career development events. In addition to the monetary donation, Goin and other members of the Farmer’s Cooperative have assisted FFA members with their applications to attend the Virginia Institute for Cooperative Education Camp. Students from the Buckingham FFA chapter said they greatly appreciate the Farmer’s Cooperative for their continued support.

Pictured are Amiah Porter, left, and Sam Goin.

Email newsletter signup

The FFA is the largest student organization in the United States and was founded in 1928. The FFA prides itself on preparing students for personal growth, premier leadership and career success. This fall, several students took advantage of opportunities to improve themselves for their future.