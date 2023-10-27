What caused Farmville Urgent Care to reach full capacity? Published 2:14 am Friday, October 27, 2023

For two days, people saw the sign on the front door of Farmville Urgent Care. It said “Urgent Care has reached full capacity. We are unable to take any more patients. Sorry for the inconvenience.” That sign was up on Wednesday and parts of Thursday, asking residents to hold off on visiting the medical facility. It’s one you might see more as we head towards the end of the year, Centra officials say. That’s not because of an outbreak, but simply something people have come to expect during the season.

“This occurs when we are at capacity in terms of the number of patients that have already checked in,” said Stephanie McBride. She works as director of communications and public relations for Centra Health. “It can become more frequent during flu season based on increased volumes.”

While the sign was up through Wednesday, it had disappeared by late Thursday afternoon. There’s also no data showing any major outbreak in Farmville or anywhere in Virginia right now, to be honest. Based on the data from the Virginia Health Department, there were only 190 total cases of flu reported through Oct. 21 in the Commonwealth. Flu cases made up just 3% of emergency room and urgent care visits during the same period.

The flu reason runs from the fall through the spring, with the most cases found between now and the end of February. For times like this, when the full capacity sign goes up, Centra offers another option.

“We do offer Telehealth appointments as an alternative to Urgent Care overflow,” McBride said, “as well as offering Urgent Care appointments to patients for the next business day.”

Telehealth appointments can be scheduled at any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 320-200-3200.

Flu prevention beyond Farmville Urgent Care

Now since we’re heading into the thick of flu season, the question is how to prevent getting sick. Unsurprisingly, the Virginia Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggest getting the flu vaccine, first and foremost. That’s recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Unlike COVID-19, the flu is much easier to slow and prevent the spread. Routinely cleaning surfaces is an easy and effective way for people to prevent themselves and others from catching and spreading the virus.

A third option is to make sure to wash hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Also, refrain from touching eyes, nose and mouth as this is an easy way for germs to spread. A great way to protect others is to stay home when showing symptoms. The CDC recommends staying home at least 24 hours after a fever is gone.