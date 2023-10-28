Trick or Treat: Where are Halloween events happening in the area? Published 12:22 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

Over the next few days, towns, churches and community organizations will be giving away candy at trick or treat events throughout the area. Here’s a look at where and when each one is happening.

TRUNK OR TREAT AT HOLLIDAY LAKE – Holliday Lake State Park will host a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Instead of a parking fee, parents can bring non-perishable food or toiletry to donate. In addition to plenty of candy, there will be music and games. The park is located at 2759 State Park Road.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips and a drink provided for free, along with the candy for children.

FALL FESTIVAL – New Store Baptist Church’s Youth Leadership Council will hold a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., with face painting, games, activities, crafts and trunk or treat. The church is located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be hotdogs, chips and a drink provided for free.

TRUNK OR TREAT – The Farmville Moose Lodge, located at 1405 Longwood Avenue in Farmville, will hold a Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. until the candy is gone. The group will also be selling 55 gallons of Brunswick stew.

HAUNTED TRAIL – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will celebrate the trick or treat season with a haunted trail on Saturday. The trail runs every 10 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m., with the first hour geared toward little ones. The scare factor jumps up at 7 p.m. Buying a ticket for the trail also includes access to the bounce house and face painting. There will also be a pumpkin patch, with paint and carving kits to decorate as you want. Tickets are $10 online at sandyriveroutdooradventures.com or $15 at the door. For information, call 434-392-7275.

TERROR TRAIL – Calvary Baptist Church will hold a Terror Trail Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Labeled “Bremo Screamo: Where Did The Choice Go Wrong?”, admission is free. The church is located at 31139 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton.

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN DRIVE-THRU – Historic Buckingham is sponsoring a Spooky Hollow Drive Thru fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This will take place in the Historic Village at Lee Wayside at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham, two miles west of Sprouse’s Corner, just off of Route 60. Admission is only $10 per car. Prepare to laugh, be surprised, and have fun.

OCTOBER 29

FALL TRUNK OR TREAT – New Flame Church of God in Christ, located at 308 S. VA Street in Farmville, will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 3 p.m. There will be pizza, pumpkins, a bounce house, popcorn, candy and more activities. There will also be a free coat and jacket giveaway for school-aged children.

OCTOBER 31

FARMVILLE HALLOWEEN PARADE – The Farmville Halloween Parade begins at 4 p.m. in the downtown area. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., families can go from business to business and collect candy, while also taking part in this year’s costume contest.

TRUNK-OR-TREAT – A Great Escape Salon and Luna Moth Boutique are having a Trunk or Treat in our parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the Main Street Trick or Treat.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host a Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31. That’ll run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Thomas Chapel, located at 1313 Cartersville Road, will hold a trunk or treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.