Students of the month honored

Published 4:40 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Cumberland Students of the Month
Dallas Mitchell, Austin Cox and Hailey Green were recognized at the Sept. 7meeting of the Cumberland School Board.

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School Board members on Thursday, September 7:

• Dallas Mitchell, fourth grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Lewis and Lisa Hicks of Cumberland.

• Hailey Green, fifth grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of Logan and Mary Green of Cumberland.

• Austin Cox, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School and current Reporter for the FFA, of Cumberland.

