Students of the Month honored Published 2:19 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School Board members on Thursday, Oct. 5.

• Arin Trent, third grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Mark Trent and Ayesha Allen of Cumberland.

• Layla Cook, sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of Donn and Kristine Cook of Cumberland.

• Ashton Rice, eleventh grader at Cumberland High School, son of Ashley Rice of Farmville.