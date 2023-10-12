Students of the Month honored

Published 2:19 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Staff Report

Cumberland Students of the Month
Layla Cook and Arin Trent were recognized at the Oct. 5, meeting of the Cumberland School Board. Not pictured: Ashton Rice.

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School Board members on Thursday, Oct. 5.

• Arin Trent, third grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Mark Trent and Ayesha Allen of Cumberland.

• Layla Cook, sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of Donn and Kristine Cook of Cumberland.

Email newsletter signup

• Ashton Rice, eleventh grader at Cumberland High School, son of Ashley Rice of Farmville.

More Education

Prince Edward County High

Prince Edward schools create new position to help with absences

Prince Edward schools bus drivers

Herald News Briefs: Schools plan advances, mansion still not sold

Prince Edward Elementary crisis plan

Next Steps: What’s the plan for Prince Edward Elementary?

Prince Edward School Board

Prince Edward School Board may raise substitute teacher pay

Print Article