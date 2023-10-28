Ronnie Bowman
Published 4:21 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023
Dec. 4, 1955 – Oct. 5, 2023
Ronnie Bowman passed away Thursday, Oct. 5. He is survived by his mother Bessie Bowman; wife Dixie; three sons Adam, Jesse, Nicholas (Kate); one daughter Chelsea (Ivan) and one granddaughter Emilia.
He was preceded in death by his father Bryant and brother Robert “Shorty” Bowman.
Ronnie retired from Dupont.
He made his dream dive on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and was a prolific Civil War relics buff. Halloween was his best holiday.
It’s goodbye to Bowman Body. Bye Bye Buddy.