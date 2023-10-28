Ronnie Bowman Published 4:21 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

Dec. 4, 1955 – Oct. 5, 2023

Ronnie Bowman passed away Thursday, Oct. 5. He is survived by his mother Bessie Bowman; wife Dixie; three sons Adam, Jesse, Nicholas (Kate); one daughter Chelsea (Ivan) and one granddaughter Emilia.

He was preceded in death by his father Bryant and brother Robert “Shorty” Bowman.

Ronnie retired from Dupont.

He made his dream dive on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and was a prolific Civil War relics buff. Halloween was his best holiday.

It’s goodbye to Bowman Body. Bye Bye Buddy.