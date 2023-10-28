Ronnie Bowman

Published 4:21 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

By Staci Bridge

Dec. 4, 1955 – Oct. 5, 2023

Ronnie BowmanRonnie Bowman passed away Thursday, Oct. 5. He is survived by his mother Bessie Bowman; wife Dixie; three sons Adam, Jesse, Nicholas (Kate); one daughter Chelsea (Ivan) and one granddaughter Emilia.

He was preceded in death by his father Bryant and brother Robert “Shorty” Bowman.

Ronnie retired from Dupont.

Email newsletter signup

He made his dream dive on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and was a prolific Civil War relics buff. Halloween was his best holiday.

It’s goodbye to Bowman Body. Bye Bye Buddy.

More Uncategorized

Cumberland Clothes Closet

Donation given to clothes closet

Prince Edward County Employee of the Month

Bappert is April Employee of the Month

Three Tigers named to All-ODAC team

Did you know?

Print Article