Roberta Armistead Crawley Published 9:13 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Roberta Armistead Crawley, affectionately known as Bert, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, in Newport News, at the age of 97. She was born on Aug. 1, 1926 to William Robert Armistead, who predeceased her birth, and Gertrude C. Steele. Her mother remarried and Bert was raised by her mother and stepfather, George F. “Daddy George” Webster on their farm in Florala, Alabama.

Bert graduated from nursing school in 1948 from the Medical College of Virginia, in Richmond. She would become the head surgical nurse for the Chief of Staff of the college. While at MCV, Bert was introduced to her future husband, Dr. Thomas E. “Ned” Crawley, at Hampden-Sydney College. They married in 1952 and lived on campus at Hampden-Sydney.

After a few years, Ned attended the University of North Carolina and obtained his doctorate degree in education while Bert worked as an operating room scrub nurse at UNC Medical Center. In 1956, they returned to Hampden-Sydney and Bert became the chief nurse for the college, and this is where she dedicated her life to the students and to the Hampden-Sydney community.

Email newsletter signup

Bert retired in 2000 and moved to Kingsmill on the James in Williamsburg. She truly enjoyed life! Bert traveled extensively while she represented Hampden-Sydney abroad. She loved to play golf and had three holes in one. She was dedicated to swimming and running and hikes with her dogs. She was always welcoming and ready to share her life’s experiences, and, even better, if she could do so while enjoying a glass of single-malt scotch. She would often say, “I’m good company!” That was certainly true. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., at College Church, 418 College Road, on the campus of Hampden-Sydney College. The Rev. Keith Leach will conduct the service.

Expressions of sympathy and memorial contributions are welcomed and can be made to the Thomas Edward Crawley Scholarship Fund Hampden-Sydney College, Hampden-Sydney, Virginia 23943. Tel. 434-223-6000. Or online at: https://secure. hsc.edu/gifts.

W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home in Newport News kindly assisted Jay Ponton in making arrangements.