Reverend (Bishop) Courtney Wayne Coffer Published 10:56 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Reverend (Bishop) Courtney Wayne Coffer, aged 78, peacefully departed this life to enter his Heavenly home on Oct. 9. He was surrounded by his two sons, brother and sister-in-law. Reverend Coffer was born on July 16, 1945, in Lynchburg, to his parents, the late Courtney Monroe Coffer and the late Louise Virginia Goad Coffer both of Altavista. Reverend Coffer was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Thelma Delephine Anderson Coffer of Saltville and his youngest brother Jimmy Wayne Coffer of Altavista. The couple had currently resided in Roanoke. Surviving family members of Reverend Courtney Coffer include his sons, Courtland Dwayne Coffer of Henderson, North Carolina and Darrell Wayne Coffer of Roanoke; his brother Monroe Thornton Coffer and wife, Lanie of Hurt; and his granddaughters Kaylee Ann Coffer and Madison Nicole Coffer Edgar, and husband, Dillan, both of Roanoke. Reverend Coffer would always tell everyone that the most important thing that he did in his life was to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Reverend Coffer told the story many times that he got saved in the air on an airplane.

After graduating from Altavista High School, Reverend Coffer joined the United States Air Force, serving as an airplane refueler, from 1968-1972. He served in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. During his honorary military service, Reverend Coffer attended college at the University of Richmond, University of Maryland and Indiana University. After his military service, Reverend Coffer was the Finance Director for the Old Time Gospel Hour with Jerry Falwell.

Reverend Coffer married the love of his life, Delephine, on December 8, 1973, in Salem. Their union brought forth two sons: Courtland Dwayne Coffer on October 31, 1974, and Darrell Wayne Coffer on May 31, 1979.

Reverend Coffer received his Ministers License on May 30, 1974, and became a pastor in August 1974. Reverend Coffer served as the pastor of several Church of God of Prophecy churches throughout the State of Virgina during his over 30 years of ministry. These locations (all in Virginia) include in order: Craigsville, Front Royal, Richmond, Glasgow, Bastain, Glade Spring, Saltville, Farmville, Clover and Salem. Reverend Coffer served as President of the Farmville, Virginia Ministerial Association for over four straight years. Reverend Coffer was ordained as a Bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy on July 11, 1996. Upon his retirement from the ministry, Reverend Coffer was honored for his over three decades of faithful service to Christ during the Virginia Church of God of Prophecy State Convention at the Roanoke Civic Center on July 15, 2007, in Roanoke.

Despite suffering a heart attack and several strokes, which placed Reverend Coffer in a wheelchair for the last 16 years of his life, Reverend Coffer continued to inspire others with his positive outlook on life and his friendly, welcoming attitude. Reverend Coffer was a joy to be around until his final breath, always smiling and thanking his nurses, doctors, and others for taking care of him and for visiting with him.

With his funeral service, most of his life will have come full circle. Reverend Coffer’s funeral will be held in the same church where he preached his first sermon in 1974 and it is the last church that he served at as pastor in 2007. It is the same church where he and his wife Delephine were married in 1973.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Wake the World Church, formerly Faith Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy, 529 Apperson Dr., Salem, VA 24153. The interment will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday following the service at the Ridgedale Cemetery, 1112 Ridgedale Rd., Saltville, VA 24370.

Friends may visit with the family from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday evening at the church.

