Raiders compete in Best of the Best Qualifier Published 6:52 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The JROTC Raider Teams competed in their first Best of the Best Raider Qualifier of the 2023-24 season as they traveled to Riverside High School, located in Belle, West Virginia, on Oct. 6-7.

The Co-Ed Division, led by senior Caroline Browning, placed first in Rope Bridge, Litter Carry, the 5 Kilometer run, Logistics Relay and second in the Physical Fitness Test. Junior Christian Portillo then led the second Co-Ed team to an overall second place finish. The Raiders for the 10th season in a row have now qualified for Best of the Best Raider to be held at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in March 2024.

The Raiders will be at Fort Knox, Kentucky Nov. 2-5 to make their fifth appearance at Raider Nationals where over 5000 Raiders from across the United States are expected to compete.

Pictured are, from left, Luke Sayer, Adele Sayer, Tyler Selzer and Jacson Clough. Back row, Christian Mendez, Paulette Battle, Tristen Selzer, Charles Bartee, Cody O’Bryant, Lindsey Tobias and Liam Bingler. Not pictured: Caroline Browning, Rylynn Morris, Chasity Hernadez, Ben Dorrier, Cadence Jones, Christian Portillo and Maira Portillo.