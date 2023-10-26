PALS hosts annual event at Pamplin Depot Published 4:40 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The date’s been set for the annual art show in Pamplin. The Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters (PAL) will host the 12th annual art show on Saturday, Nov. 11, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Historic Pamplin Depot, located at 115 Main Street in downtown Pamplin.

Local artists will be able to display and offer their original creations for sale. Previous Art Show events have attracted local and talented artists working in a broad range of mediums. Fine art as well as pottery, primitive art and photography are usually represented.

The idea for an art show was originally envisioned by PALS volunteers in 2005 when the Appomattox County Library set up a branch in the Pamplin Depot. Around this same time, the Depot was fully renovated through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation with a 20 percent match in volunteer support from the town of Pamplin. In 2007, Pamplin Depot Library received the Community Achievement in the Arts Award from Longwood Center for the Visual Arts. The Annual Art Show and Sale became a reality after these renovations. What started as a plan to showcase the Pamplin Depot Library has become a tradition for highlighting the work of local artists.