October employee of the month recognized Published 6:57 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

At its Tuesday, Oct. 10 meeting, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors congratulated County Solid Waste Department employee, Charlie Huddleston, for being selected as the County’s October Employee of the Month. Huddleston, a four-year employee of the county at the Worsham Convenience Site, was nominated by resident, Jon Marken, who complimented Huddleston for “always being friendly and cheerful.”

“Charlie is a great employee. He wants to do a good job and gives 100%. I am proud that he was nominated by a citizen and I think that speaks to the level of customer service he provides to the county residents who use the Worsham Convenience Site,” said Jeffrey L. Jones, Solid Waste General Manager.

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, Contact Crystal Baker at 434-392-8837.