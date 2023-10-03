Miss Five County Fair, other pageant winners crowned in Farmville Published 7:13 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Johnna Stevens won the 2023 Miss Five County Fair Pageant on Thursday, Sept. 28, in Farmville.

Fair officials celebrated the winner after she was crowned, praising her and the rest of the candidates.

“Although we only had a few, we had strong, powerful and such beautiful ladies,” fair officials said in a statement posted to their social media. “Congratulations to all the beautiful ladies this year and we hope to all, plus many more next year.”

Email newsletter signup

This marks the second win for Stevens at the fair. In 2019, she was crowned Junior Miss Five County Fair at the pageant. Stevens now goes on to compete in the Miss VA Association of Fairs Scholarship Pageant in January 2024.

Also winning at this year’s show was Emma Grace Tucker, who took home the Teen Miss Five County Fair title. In the younger competition, we had Ava Adams winning as Little Miss Five County Fair, Emma Irving as Petite Miss Five County Fair and Savannah Redford as this year’s Junior Miss Five County Fair.