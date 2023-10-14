Letter to the Editor: Why I support Crystal Hensley Published 6:33 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

Dear Editor,

It is time for Prince Edward County to receive improvement in the way things are done in the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office. That’s why I’m wholeheartedly supporting Crystal Hensley for Commissioner of the Revenue. She would like to bring better practices to the office to make life easier for tax payers in our county. It has been a struggle over the past couple of years to get the tax bills out in a timely manner and in the hands of taxpayers. It seems like a change in leadership for the office is necessary to move the office and county forward in a positive direction. We as citizens and taxpayers deserve the best we can get for our hard-earned tax dollars.

Jeanne Hayden

