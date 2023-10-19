Letter to the Editor: So let’s talk about a candidate

Published 12:15 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The past few letters to the editor included why people support a certain candidate. I figured I would join in too. I am supporting Ron Swanson for Soil Conservation Director because he is a man of the people who happens to love breakfast food especially bacon. Of course, I’m joking. There is only a write-in option for this office, so I’ll write in Ron. It wouldn’t be my first time.

Jacob Allen

Email newsletter signup

Farmville

More Opinion

Letter to the Editor: I’m grateful for Sheriff Epps

Dr. Quentin Johnson: We’re meeting critical needs

Letter to the Editor: Why rush decision on Monroe Church Road?

Letter to the Editor: Professor Arieti would serve Prince Edward well

Print Article