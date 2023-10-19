Letter to the Editor: So let’s talk about a candidate Published 12:15 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Dear Editor,

The past few letters to the editor included why people support a certain candidate. I figured I would join in too. I am supporting Ron Swanson for Soil Conservation Director because he is a man of the people who happens to love breakfast food especially bacon. Of course, I’m joking. There is only a write-in option for this office, so I’ll write in Ron. It wouldn’t be my first time.

Jacob Allen

Farmville