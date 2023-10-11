Letter to the Editor: Look at what Tony Epps has accomplished Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

As you know the Nov. 7 election is fast approaching and Sheriff Tony Epps is running for re-election.

I have known Sheriff Tony Epps for over 6 years and have always found him to be fair, honest, and respectful and he continues to live by these core values executing the duties of Sheriff.

Since taking office in 2020, Sheriff Epps has reorganized the Sheriff’s Department which has streamlined its operations. He has established and maintains an open door policy so all of our residents have an opportunity to meet with him to discuss issues or concerns. In addition, each deputy is equipped with a body camera that will provide transparency and accountability. Each patrol car now has a mobile data terminal that increases the deputy’s efficiency/effectiveness and allows for additional time on patrol.

Sheriff Epps is committed to providing a safe environment for our schools. In addition to the resource officers assigned to our schools, Sheriff Epps has placed additional deputies at our schools in the mornings and at various other times during the school day keeping his promise of a safe environment for our schools.

Sheriff Epps provides crisis intervention training for the department’s officers to better prepare them for calls that may involve a mental health crisis situation or someone simply having a “bad” day.

Sheriff Epps has obtained and has fully stocked a mobile crime scene vehicle that responds and provides assistance to any ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Epps continues to fulfill his promise to aggressively pursue drug enforcement. Since taking office, he has a dedicated drug investigation unit, including a narcotic detecting K-9.

Sheriff Epps continues to support the Neighborhood Watch programs throughout our County by attending meetings, providing updates on the department’s responses to criminal activities, and notifying the members of alerts. When some of our citizens have wandered from their homes and became lost, Sheriff Epps has immediately responded by providing additional deputies and personally leading the search and rescue efforts.

Sheriff Epps continues to provides positive leadership of the department and has earned the trust and respect of Prince Edward County citizens.

Citizens of Prince Edward County, please join me on Nov. 7, and vote to re-elect L.A. “Tony” Epps as Sheriff of Prince Edward County.

C.R. “Bob” Timmons Jr.

Darlington Heights