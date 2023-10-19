Letter to the Editor: I’m grateful for Sheriff Epps Published 12:30 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my heartfelt support for the reelection of Tony Epps as sheriff of Prince Edward County. It is with deep concern and genuine passion that I urge all citizens, regardless of their background, to recognize the immense value that Sheriff Tony Epps brings to our community. His unwavering dedication to integrity, compassion, and fairness has set a remarkable example for all law enforcement officials.

In an era where divisiveness and inequality persist, we are fortunate to have Sheriff Epps leading our sheriff’s office. He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to treating every individual with respect and equality, irrespective of their age, race, or religious beliefs. Such inclusive leadership is a rare and precious asset that not all communities can boast of, but we are privileged to have it here in Prince Edward County.

I am particularly grateful for Sheriff Epps’s unwavering focus on safeguarding our children from the devastating effects of the lethal drug fentanyl. Recent reports, such as the one published in the Farmville Herald, have shed light on the alarming increase in fentanyl-related deaths among our citizens and especially a rise among the African American citizens. Sheriff Epps’s dedication to addressing this pressing issue serves as a beacon of hope for our community.

Having served as the high school resource officer in Prince Edward County for two decades, I have had the honor of considering the high school students and their families as part of my own family. I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact Sheriff Epps has had on their lives. His genuine concern for their safety and wellbeing has been an inspiration, and I wholeheartedly believe that his continued leadership will ensure a brighter future for all residents of our beloved county.

In conclusion, I implore the voters to recognize the invaluable qualities that Sheriff Tony Epps possesses and to support his reelection. Let us come together as a community and show our appreciation for his tireless efforts in creating a safer and more inclusive Prince Edward County. We owe it to ourselves and the future generations to keep a steadfast leader like Sheriff Epps at the helm.

Stephen A. Mercer Sr.

Prince Edward