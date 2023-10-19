Lancers post 19 tennis wins Published 2:09 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Longwood women’s tennis posted 19 wins between singles and doubles over the weekend at the UNCG Invitational.

Sophia Marchetta led the way in singles with three of the team’s 1 wins. Meanwhile, Feline van Eijkelenburg and Nina Hederich each had four doubles wins as the team tried out different doubles combinations.

The weekend began with singles matches on Friday. Marchetta picked up her first singles win with a comeback effort against Appalachian State’s Brook Gruber. Marchetta lost the first set 4-6 but rallied to win the second set 6-3 and force a tiebreak.

Saturday featured plenty of doubles action. All in all, the Lancers won six of their 10 doubles matches.

On Sunday, Longwood split four doubles matches and then closed the invitational with singles play. Over the course of 16 matches, the Lancers picked up eight wins.