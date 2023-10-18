Lancers earn award from United Soccer Coaches Association Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Longwood men’s soccer earned recognition for their work in the classroom last year from the United Soccer Coaches Association USCA) this past week, winning a Team Academic Award.

To be considered, the Lancers had to maintain a team GPA of at least 3.0 among all players on the roster for the fall season of 2022. The team didn’t just creep over that threshold either, as better than 90 percent of the players on the roster posted a GPA of 3.0 or better.

It caps a strong year for the men’s soccer program academically, as they were part of an athletic department that had a record GPA across the board.

The team had four players on the squad post perfect GPA’s to earn the Commissioner’s Award from the Big South. That also earned spots on the President’s List at Longwood, for those who were undergraduates.

Eleven more student-athletes earned Gold Award honors from the Big South (GPA between 3.75-3.99), and eight more earned Silver Award honors from the league (GPA between 3.50-3.74). All were also Dean’s List honorees for Longwood. Plus, 10 more student-athletes earned Bronze Award honors from the league (GPA between 3.00-3.49).