Kennell named as Christmas Mother Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Cumberland Christmas Mother is in full gear, working to provide gifts for children and seniors.

The group has announced Tim Kennell as this year’s “Mother”, following in the footsteps of his late wife, Debbie.

“Debbie Kennel was instrumental in founding the program and she worked tirelessly throughout the year to provide for our residents in need,” Cumberland Christmas Mother group members said in a statement. “We work with area churches, businesses, and individuals, who assist us in making Christmas happen.”

Children will receive toys, clothing, books, games, puzzles and more. All items are brand new.

Last Christmas, the group served 300 children and 150 seniors, and expect more this year, due to the economy.

Cumberland County Christmas Mother is accepting applications now through Wednesday, Nov. 1. If you are a resident of Cumberland County and are struggling to purchase gifts for children, or you are a senior in need, the group is here to help. Pick up an application at DSS or apply on our Facebook Page, Cumberland Christmas Mother. If you are able to make a donation, or for more information email us cc.christmasmother@ gmail.com or call (804) 653-0311 and they will get back to you.