Heritage Center holds college fair

Published 10:57 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Staff Report

Mary E. Branch Heritage Center

The Mary E. Branch Heritage Center recently sponsored a career and college fair. Employment opportunities in law enforcement were shared with local students. Admissions counselors from Liberty University, Longwood University, Radford University, Randolph College, Regent University, Southern Virginia University, Southside Virginia Community College, University of Mary Washington, and Virginia Tech participated in the event.

