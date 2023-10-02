Herald News Briefs: Road changes near Cartersville, tree lighting date set Published 7:36 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Road changes at Cartersville Extension

You might be surprised when you drive towards the intersection between Route 616 and Route 684 around Cartersville. There’s no traffic light, no caution light. Instead, the intersection, which also connects with Route 45, has been turned into an all-stop condition. Basically, you’ll first see a message board as you get close to the intersection, warning you to stop. Then there is now a stop sign at the beginning of the intersection in each direction. VDOT officials say that will likely be a permanent change.

Date set for Farmville tree lighting

Now we know when the lights will go on. Mark your calendar for Sunday, Nov. 19, the Sunday before Thanksgiving. That’s when the Town of Farmville will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony.

Town officials are working with the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Farmville Downtown Partnership on the project, which so far will look similar to last year. There will be high school bands playing Christmas tunes at High Bridge Plaza from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the official lighting ceremony. Like last year, local non-profit organizations are invited to set up information booths to promote their services.

Also, we’re not forgetting the most important part. The Santa letter box will also be in place and ready to receive letters that will be heading to the North Pole.

Interested in joining the PTO?

For any parents of new or returning students at Prince Edward Middle School, there’s an easy way to get involved. The school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will meet Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the middle school cafeteria, for anyone interested in joining. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. and if anyone has questions, they can contact Dawn Runion-Weaver at dawn.runion-weaver@pecps.k12.va.us.

Langhammer named Campbell semi-finalist

Shifting gears to athletics, as one Hampden-Sydney football player is a step closer to a national award. Senior punter George Langhammer has been named a semi-finalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation (NFF).

Langhammer is among a record number of 201 semifinalists from all divisions, while one of only two from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and 48 selected from NCAA Division III-the new highwater mark eclipses the 199 nominees in 2000.

Celebrating its 34th year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. George is the College’s fourth consecutive semifinalist, following Tyler Howerton, Kaleb Smith and Michael Harris.

Langhammer is a six-time Dean’s List honoree, majoring in foreign affairs with a minor in Spanish and has attained a 3.91 GPA. He was an H-SC Cushing Scholar as a freshman, a H-SC Eagle Scout Scholar, also as a freshman.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on October 25, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2023 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.