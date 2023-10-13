Herald News Briefs: Prince Edward supervisors sign off on decision Published 6:28 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Prince Edward supervisors sign off

There’s good news for employees of Prince Edward County. Your salaries will be going up in the weeks to come. As part of the new state budget, all state funded positions get an additional 2% salary bump, effective as of Dec. 1. For that to happen, however, each individual county and city’s lawmakers have to sign off on moving the money. That’s what happened on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as Prince Edward supervisors voted unanimously to set the money aside. Now, that extra cash will show up in their first paycheck during the last month of the year.

Painting Farmville Purple

Did that headline get your attention? Yes, local businesses are painting the town purple in October, to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. So far, more than 30 businesses in the area are participating. Businesses will be judged based on their amount of purple pizazz and how clear their message of raising awareness was. Judging will take place Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, with winners announced on Saturday, Oct. 21, just before the Alzheimer’s Walk, which starts at 10am at the Farmville Downtown Plaza. Now if you’re reading this, there’s still time to join if you want. Any business can sign up, you just need to do it by this weekend by emailing Marion Kyner at marionkyner@gmail.com or calling 434-547-7850.

When are Prince Edward report cards coming?

We’ve reported on school test scores from last semester, but how are Prince Edward students doing in the current year? One of the questions we’ve been asked by parents of current students is when report cards will be out and now we have an answer. They will be sent out on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Date set for library fundraiser

Who doesn’t like chocolates, champagne and music? It’s an added bonus when you can enjoy all three while helping the local library. The Friends of the Library will hold a champagne and chocolate gala fundraiser for the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library on Friday, Oct. 27. That’ll run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with music provided by Jackson, Pendergrass and Townsend and a theme of “get local with your library’.

The library goes beyond reading, sponsoring over 87 adult programs and over 200 programs for children and 29 outreach programs. And the Friends of the Library has helped with that, supporting Little Free Libraries throughout Prince Edward County, book giveaways and a number of programs for children and adults. Tickets for the gala are $25 each and are available at the library. For more information please call (804) 347-4537 or email libraryfriends1984@gmail.com.

Tiger named ODAC Player of the Week

After an impressive performance last Saturday, Hampden-Sydney College senior quarterback Andrew Puccinelli has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. It’s the second time this season Puccinelli has earned the award, winning it in week three as well.

This time around, Puccinelli passed for a game-high 296 yards, going 21 of 25 with four touchdowns during the team’s 48-10 home win over Ferrum College. So far this year, Puccinelli has passed for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns. He leads the ODAC in passing yards, passing yards per game, passing touchdowns and completion percentage at 72.7%.

Hampden-Sydney goes on the road this weekend. The 3-2 Tigers will take on 3-2 Averett University on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. in Danville.