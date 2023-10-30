Herald News Briefs: Competition season wraps for Prince Edward Published 12:14 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Competition season ends for Prince Edward

The Blue Ridge Festival of Bands is an annual marching band competition that takes place at William Byrd High. For some schools, it’s the last event of the season, with bands like Prince Edward judged on their musical performance, marching form and precision and general effect (things like showmanship, guard work, difficulty level and communication with the audience).

This year’s event took place on Saturday, Oct. 28, with Prince Edward High bringing home several trophies. The Marching Eagles picked up first place in music, first place in general effect and second place in drum major. Now for anyone wanting to see them perform, don’t worry, you haven’t missed your chance. Christmas parade season is right around the corner.

Shopping with a Cause is canceled

There will be no Shopping with a Cause event in Farmville this year. The Meals on Wheels organization, which helps operate the event, put out a statement on Saturday, Oct. 28 that “due to a tragedy in the Meals on Wheels family, the Christmas show is canceled.”

Email newsletter signup

Group officials said they would be reaching out to vendors over the next week to give out refunds.

Tigers eliminated in quarterfinals

Hampden-Sydney College fell in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal against the University of Lynchburg, 3-0, Saturday night at Shellenberger Field.

“Tough result tonight,” said head coach Tommy DiNuzzo. “We’re proud of our senior class though and appreciate the careers they’ve had here and know they’ll be very successful in the real world.”

Lynchburg got on the board in the first half, scoring off an own goal by H-SC to take an early lead in the 16th minute. Lynchburg added a second goal in the 73rd minute and scored a third in the 85th minute.

Junior Wills Huddleston played well in net despite taking the loss, making 10 saves on 13 shots on target. Hampden-Sydney was outshot 23-10 by Lynchburg, and the Hornets had a 13-3 advantage in shots on target.

Registration for Prince Edward Christmas Mother

Families who need to get help from the Prince Edward Christmas Mother group this year will have three days to apply in person. Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, residents of Prince Edward County can apply at different parts of Farmville. On Sunday, Nov. 12, that’ll take place at the Barbara Rose Johns Library, located at 1403 W. Third Street, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Then on Monday, Nov. 13, the Farmville YMCA will be the location, with applications taken from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. And if you can’t make it to either of those, then on Tuesday, Nov. 14, applications will be taken at Parkview Gardens Apartments, located at 218 Parkview Gardens, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Longwood professor inducted into Hall of Fame

Dr. Lisa Kinzer, who has been a music department faculty member at Longwood for nearly 30 years, was recently inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame.

The award is given every two years to educators in the United States and Canada who “foster passion, creativity and discipline in the next generations of piano artists.” Kinzer was honored at an awards ceremony Oct. 5 in New York.

Kinzer has long been a favorite among Longwood students who study music, teaching a variety of levels of classes and serving as the collaborative pianist and accompanist to student vocal groups such as the Camerata Singers.

Kinzer maintains an active performance schedule that includes solo recitals, lecture recitals, masterclasses and numerous collaborations. She served as the vocal coach/accompanist on the artist faculty at the Operafestival di Roma in Italy and has been the pianist for the Summer Garden Opera Festival in Farmville since 2010.