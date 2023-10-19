Herald News Briefs: Chuckie Reid elected, Cunningham honored Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

Chuckie Reid elected president of VML board

A member of the Farmville Town Council will be guiding the Virginia Municipal League’s executive board this year. On Oct. 9, Armstead D. Chuckie Reid was elected as the executive board’s president. Reid also serves as vice-mayor for the Farmville Town Council.

The Virginia Municipal League is a statewide, nonprofit, nonpartisan association of city, town, and county governments established in 1905 to improve and assist local governments through legislative advocacy, research, education, and other services.

As for the executive board, they oversee the activities of the League. Representatives of the board must be elected or appointed officials of a city, town, or county who is a member of VML. Membership of the Virginia Municipal League includes 160 towns and eight counties.

Vice-Mayor Chuckie Reid has served on Farmville Town Council since July 1986. He has served as Vice-Mayor since 2008 and on the VML Executive Board since 2016.

Cunningham honored by Washington Metro

Hampden-Sydney College sophomore wide receiver Mason Cunningham, who starred at Yorktown High School in Arlington, has been named the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week.

Cunningham caught 10 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Tigers to a 31-28 win at Averett this past Saturday.

“He’s just a great athlete,” Hampden-Sydney Coach Marty Favret said, noting that Cunningham played basketball and soccer at Yorktown and that his mother played soccer at William & Mary, where his aunt is in her sixth year as the women’s soccer coach. “That probably explains his footwork.”

In six games this season, Cunningham has 45 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns, picking up where he left off last season after earning Old Dominion Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors and being named second-team All-ODAC.

Sailor’s Creek sets Veterans Day tribute

The staff at Sailor’s Creek want to pay a unique tribute to veterans from the past and present on this Veteran’s Day. So they recruited some help to make it happen. Park staff, volunteers and period-dressed public historians will be part of a Veteran’s Day Luminary event on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield.

Three tours will run, starting at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the park’s Visitor Center. Rangers will lead the tours down the illuminated path, where historical vignettes will be recreated by historians and volunteers, describing scenes from the Battle of Sailor’s Creek and its immediate aftermath. Anyone can have a veteran’s name, branch of service and rank placed on a luminary by contacting sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

Leaf pickup starts in Farmville

It’s that time of year again. Starting Monday, Oct. 30 and running through Dec. 21, the Town of Farmville will run a vacuum service leaf collection. During that first week, the vacuum truck will do spot pickup, covering the whole town. Afterwards, one area will be targeted each week. Now what does that mean? It means leaf pickup will happen for Area 1 from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14. Area 1 covers all avenues and through streets, including Lee, Jesse’s, Cabbell’s, Hill, Griffin, Race, High, Germantown and Westhill.

Then from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, Area 2 is the focus. That includes Oak, Buffalo, Beech, North, Randolph, St. George, Garden, Appomattox, Grove, W. 3rd , Agee, Cobb, Holman, Layne, Jackson Heights and all streets north of the Appomattox River. Finally from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, the focus shifts to Area 3. That’s all areas east of Main St. and south of the Appomattox River, including the Belmont Circle and Crestview Dr. areas. From Dec. 5 to Dec. 21, work crews will do spot leaf pickup as needed. Leaves must be out by 7:30 a.m. on the first scheduled day of your collection week. Just rake them to the curb or your property line.

Drug Take Back scheduled

Later this month, the Farmville Police Department and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office will be a part of the National Drug Take Back Initiative. On Saturday, Oct. 28, residents can get rid of any prescription or other medications at Midtown Square. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can drive through to drop off medications with no questions asked. Officials ask that people remove the labels from all containers or simply drop loose medications directly into the collection box. No intravenous solutions, injectables, or syringes can be accepted at this time.