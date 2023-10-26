Herald Community Calendar for week of Oct. 27, 2023 Published 12:38 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

OCTOBER 26

FRIENDS OF THE HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL MEETING – The next meeting of the Friends of the High Bridge Trail State Park is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Farmville Prince Edward Community Library. The Friends of High Bridge Trail State Park is a group of hands-on volunteers dedicated to preserving the park and supporting its mission to conserve the natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational resources of the park as well as to provide a variety of recreational and educational opportunities and to promote environmental stewardship.

Email newsletter signup

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Oct. 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

OCTOBER 27-28

HAUNTED TRAIL – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will hold a haunted trail every Friday and Saturday in October. The trail runs every 10 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m., with the first hour geared toward little ones. The scare factor jumps up at 7 p.m. Buying a ticket for the trail also includes access to the bounce house and face painting. There will also be a pumpkin patch, with paint and carving kits to decorate as you want. Tickets are $10 online at sandyriveroutdooradventures.com or $15 at the door. For information, call 434-392-7275.

OCTOBER 27

MOAA MEETING – The local MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) chapter will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, Oct. 27, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active/former/retired military officers are invited, along with their spouse, widow and guests.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group No Charge on Friday, Oct. 27, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group One Take Band on Friday, Oct. 27, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

OCTOBER 28

BRUNSWICK STEW & BAKE SALE – St. James Episcopal Church, located in Cartersville, will hold a brunswick stew and bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon until it’s sold out. Stew is $10 per quart and to place an order, call Carter Harrison at 804-304-6550.

TURKEY SHOOT – The Ladies of Royalty of Farmville will be sponsoring a turkey shoot at the Prospect Community Hunt Club, which is located at 3846 Pin Oak Road in Prospect. That’ll take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at noon. Prizes and refreshments will be available, with proceeds going to aid community outreach programs. Contact DeKeace Morton (804-477-5028) or Towanda Jordan (434-390-2406) for more information.

SOULS TO THE POLLS – Forward 2020 will present Souls to the Polls Gospel Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Buckingham County High School Auditorium. There will be performances by More than Blessed, Jessica Eldridge, Chrystal Harris, Morning Valley Baptist Church, Deliverance Church, the Full Life Ministries Praise Team and Zuri Westbrook. This is a free event.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips and a drink provided for free, along with the candy for children.

FALL FESTIVAL – New Store Baptist Church’s Youth Leadership Council will hold a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., with face painting, games, activities, crafts and trunk or treat. The church is located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be hotdogs, chips and a drink provided for free.

PROSPECT GRILLED CHICKEN SUPPER – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a grilled chicken supper on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will take place at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include grilled chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert, tea and lemonade, all for a donation at the door.

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN DRIVE-THRU – Historic Buckingham is sponsoring a Spooky Hollow Drive Thru fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This will take place in the Historic Village at Lee Wayside at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham, two miles west of Sprouse’s Corner, just off of Route 60. Admission is only $10 per car. Prepare to laugh, be surprised, and have fun.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Kendall Street Company on Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at 9 p.m. There will also be a costume contest. The event is free and open to the public.

OCTOBER 29

MEN IN MUSIC WORSHIP SERVICE – First Baptist Church in Prospect will hold a Men in Music Ministry Worship Service on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at the 11 a.m. service. Guests will include the Royal Supremes, Brother Bemeche Hicks and Brother Anthony Tucker.

DEACONS AND TRUSTEES CONFERENCE – The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference of Middle Virginia will hold its annual service on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 3 p.m. The event will be held at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, located at 919 Stony Point Road in Cumberland.

FALL TRUNK OR TREAT – New Flame Church of God in Christ, located at 308 S. VA Street in Farmville, will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 3 p.m. There will be pizza, pumpkins, a bounce house, popcorn, candy and more activities. There will also be a free coat and jacket giveaway for school-aged children.

BBQ DINNER – Farmville United Methodist Church will hold a barbeque pork and chicken dinner, along with a gospel singing on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 5 p.m. It will be held at the church, located at 212 High Street. Advance tickets only, at $15 per plate and they can be purchased at the church office or by calling 434-392-4686.

OCTOBER 31

TRUNK-OR-TREAT – A Great Escape Salon and Luna Moth Boutique are having a Trunk or Treat in our parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the Main Street Trick or Treat.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host a Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31. That’ll run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Thomas Chapel, located at 1313 Cartersville Road, will hold a trunk or treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Rolling Stones tribute band Mother’s Little Helpers on Tuesday, Oct. 31, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

NOVEMBER 2

MARGARET WATSON BIRD CLUB – The Margaret Watson Bird Club will hold a program Thursday, Nov. 2 on birds of prey, featuring licensed master falconer and raptor expert Robb Herbst. The program will cover the natural history of birds of prey and current practices of falconry. Herbst will bring along live raptors to provide a close-up experience and insight into birds of prey. The meeting will be held at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive. Refreshments begin at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 3 – 4

HOLIDAY BAZAAR ­— St. Theresa Church will hold a Holiday Bazaar at its Parish Center, located at 700 Buffalo Street in Farmville on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. The Friday event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Saturday it’ll be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NOVEMBER 4

MUSICAL TRIBUTE FOR VETERANS – The Pamplin Train Depot in Pamplin City will host a tribute to veterans and their families on Saturday, Nov. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a pizza dinner, followed by bluegrass and gospel music featuring local band “Glory Bound”. The event is sponsored by The Friends of High Bridge Trail State Park and the Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters. Dinner is free for veterans and available for $5 to everyone else. The Depot is located at 115 Main Street in Pamplin.

FREE CONCERT – Joe McAlister, a Christian Country Music Artist, will perform at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Nov. 4. The event starts at 7 p.m. and Cumberland Presbyterian is located at 1835 Cumberland Road, also known as Route 45, three miles north of Farmville.

NOVEMBER 5

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – First Baptist Church, located at 100 Main Street in Farmville, will hold a pastoral anniversary celebration for Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the 11 a.m. service. The service will be followed by a celebratory meal at Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 Mill Road in Farmville, beginning at 1 p.m. If you want to take part in the meal, the cost is $26 for the buffet or $19 for vegetarians, with a gratuity of $5 to $7. You must notify the church by Oct. 30 if you plan to take part in the meal.

VETERANS’ TRIBUTE SERVICE – Calvary Chapel Farmville will hold a tribute to military veterans on Sunday, Nov. 5 during the 10 a.m. service. Labeled “Serve and Protect”, the event will feature Gen. William Boykin delivering a special message. There will also be a kids show and tell with a fire truck, ambulance and police car.

MEN’S DAY – New Hope Baptist Church in New Canton will hold Men’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 5 during the 11 a.m. service. The theme will be “Leading while being led by God through Christ”, taken from Psalm 143:10. Minister Alonza Gray, Associate Minister with Parks Ministries in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be the guest preacher. Gray is a Buckingham native, with a home church at Holy Trinity Baptist in Dillwyn.

FALL FESTIVAL – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will hold a fall festival on Sunday, Nov. 5, beginning at noon. There will be stew, hot dogs, games, a hayride, a cakewalk and different activities.

BLUEGRASS CONCERT FUNDRAISER – The Cumberland Fire Department Auxiliary will host a bluegrass concert fundraiser featuring New Standard Bluegrass Band on Sunday, Nov. 5, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Cumberland Middle School cafeteria. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Taylor Forbes in Farmville, Fisher Automotive in Dillwyn, NAPA in Cumberland. All proceeds will benefit the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

NOVEMBER 6

CURDSVILLE COMMUNITY MEETING – The monthly meeting and potluck dinner of the Curdsville community will be on Monday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. There will not be a program because of Tuesday’s election, just good food and socializing. The Curdsville Community Center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15.

NOVEMBER 7

BEEKEEPERS MEETING – The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This will be the annual Fun Honey-Tasting at the Prince Edward Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The meeting itself will begin at 7 p.m. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information please call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433 or visit Facebook or our website at heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

NOVEMBER 11

BRUNSWICK STEW FUNDRAISER – Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 11, running from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. That’ll be held at the firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road, the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road. The stew is $10 per quart. Preorders are encouraged by calling 434-689-2739 or 434-689-2661.

A SALUTE TO SERVICE – There will be a Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Three Roads Brewing Company. The brewery is located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville and the event will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. At 1 p.m., there will be an opening ceremony with a Color Guard, recognition of Gold Star families, a medley of service themes and more. Then from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be booths set up by local veterans-related organizations.

NOVEMBER 19

CHOIR AND MISSIONARY DAY – Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will hold Choir and Missionary Day on Sunday, Nov. 19 during the 11:30 a.m. service, with dinner to follow.

NOVEMBER 20

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will meet at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. Desiree Washington, Dean of Culture and Inclusion at Hampden-Sydney College and Cameron Patterson, Vice President for Student Affairs at Longwood University, will speak.

NOVEMBER 27

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 27 in the Extension Office at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

DECEMBER 10

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will celebrate Rev. Walter Fells’ 17th pastoral anniversary during a service on Sunday, Dec. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Byran Stevens of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Powhatan. Dr. James H. Taylor III, pastor of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies and worship leader, with music provided by Deacon Perry Carrington and the Voices of Unity.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.