Herald Community Calendar for week of Oct. 13, 2023 Published 10:55 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

OCTOBER 12

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Oct. 12, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host jam band Sneezy on Thursday, Oct. 12, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

OCTOBER 13-14

HAUNTED TRAIL — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will hold a haunted trail every Friday and Saturday in October. The trail runs every 10 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m., with the first hour geared toward little ones. The scare factor jumps up at 7 p.m. Buying a ticket for the trail also includes access to the bounce house and face painting. There will also be a pumpkin patch, with paint and carving kits to decorate as you want. Tickets are $10 online at sandyriveroutdooradventures.com or $15 at the door. For information, call 434-392-7275.

OCTOBER 13

CLOTHES GIVEAWAY — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a clothes giveaway on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be an abundance of brand-name clothes for children, men and women, plus household items and toys.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host acoustic musician Neil Townsend on Friday, Oct. 13. The music begins at 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — The Prince Edward High Eagles will play host to Randolph-Henry High on Friday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the field is located at 35 Eagle Dr. in Farmville.

GODSPELL PERFORMANCE — The Waterworks Players will present the musical “Godspell” on Friday, Oct. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org/buytickets. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Pinschers on Friday, Oct. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

OCTOBER 14

CLOTHES GIVEAWAY — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a clothes giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be an abundance of brand-name clothes for children, men and women, plus household items and toys.

FUN DAY — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will host a Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. on the church grounds. There will be food, desserts, games for adults and children’s activities. Please bring a lawn chair. The event is free and open to the public.

FRIENDS OF THE CUMBERLAND LIBRARY MEETING — The Friends of the Cumberland County Public Library will hold their annual meeting on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. That’ll take place at Payne Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland. The guest speaker will be Rick Ewing, Director of the Central Virginia Regional Library System. Lunch will be served along with a pound cake sampler. The winner of the Friends raffle will also be announced at the end of the business meeting.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host acoustic musician Brian Graham on Saturday, Oct. 14. The music begins at 5 p.m.

GODSPELL PERFORMANCE — The Waterworks Players will present the musical “Godspell” on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musician Ben McNulty on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

OCTOBER 15

GODSPELL PERFORMANCE — The Waterworks Players will present the musical “Godspell” on Sunday, Oct. 15, beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will hold their Friends and Family service on Sunday, Oct. 15. This will take place during morning service at 11:30 a.m., with dinner to follow.

OCTOBER 16

NAACP MEETING — The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will meet at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville, beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. Presenters will include Cameron Patterson, Vice President for Student Affairs at Longwood University and Desiree Washington, Dean of Culture and Inclusion at Hampden-Sydney College.

OCTOBER 17

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its October meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The meeting will be held at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street, beginning at 7 p.m. The focus will be The College Shoppe, a popular Main Street restaurant from 1936 through 1977.

OCTOBER 19

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7 p.m.

OCTOBER 20-21

HAUNTED TRAIL — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will hold a haunted trail every Friday and Saturday in October. The trail runs every 10 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m., with the first hour geared toward little ones. The scare factor jumps up at 7 p.m. Buying a ticket for the trail also includes access to the bounce house and face painting. There will also be a pumpkin patch, with paint and carving kits to decorate as you want. Tickets are $10 online at sandyriveroutdooradventures.com or $15 at the door. For information, call 434-392-7275.

OCTOBER 20

VACCINATION CLINIC — There will be a vaccination clinic for flu and COVID-19 shots on Friday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will take place at Delma’s Pantry, located at 1550 Anderson Highway in Cumberland. Residents are asked to bring their insurance card, Medicare Plan B or Medicaid cards. Call Jameka Elliott at 434-414-0131 or at 434-767-5588 for further information.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musicians Jody and Harley Williams on Friday, Oct. 20. The music begins at 5 p.m.

GODSPELL PERFORMANCE — The Waterworks Players will present the musical “Godspell” on Friday, Oct. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Porch Gliders on Friday, Oct. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

OCTOBER 21

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musical group The Mick/Stone Duo, on Saturday, Oct. 21. The music begins at 5 p.m.

GODSPELL PERFORMANCE — The Waterworks Players will present the musical “Godspell” on Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musician Alex Shrieve on Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

OCTOBER 22

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will celebrate the 3rd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Wade Woodley on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Charles Shannon III, Pastor of Mt. Level Baptist Church – Amelia. Lunch will be served following the morning worship service.

OCTOBER 23

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

OCTOBER 25

REPUBLICAN MEET AND GREET — There will be a meet and greet for Republican candidates in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Oct. 25, beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will take place at Center Presbyterian Church, located at 1542 Anderson Highway. BBQ sliders and brunswick stew will be served while they last. Candidates John McGuire for State Senate District 10, Tom Garrett for House District 56, John Newman for Cumberland Board of Supervisors District 2 and Paul Stimpson for Cumberland Board of Supervisors District 4 will be present.

OCTOBER 26

FRIENDS OF THE HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL MEETING — The next meeting of the Friends of the High Bridge Trail State Park is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Farmville Prince Edward Community Library. The Friends of High Bridge Trail State Park is a group of hands-on volunteers dedicated to preserving the park and supporting its mission to conserve the natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational resources of the park as well as to provide a variety of recreational and educational opportunities and to promote environmental stewardship.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Oct. 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

OCTOBER 27-28

HAUNTED TRAIL — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will hold a haunted trail every Friday and Saturday in October. The trail runs every 10 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m., with the first hour geared toward little ones. The scare factor jumps up at 7 p.m. Buying a ticket for the trail also includes access to the bounce house and face painting. There will also be a pumpkin patch, with paint and carving kits to decorate as you want. Tickets are $10 online at sandyriveroutdooradventures.com or $15 at the door. For information, call 434-392-7275.

OCTOBER 27

MOAA MEETING — The local Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) chapter will hold a their monthly meeting on Friday, Oct. 27, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active/former/retired military officers are invited, along with their spouse, widow and guests.

OCTOBER 28

TURKEY SHOOT — The Ladies of Royalty of Farmville will be sponsoring a turkey shoot at the Prospect Community Hunt Club, which is located at 3846 Pin Oak Road in Prospect. That’ll take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at noon. Prizes and refreshments will be available, with proceeds going to aid community outreach programs. Contact DeKeace Morton (804-477-5028) or Towanda Jordan (434-390-2406) for more information.

FALL FESTIVAL — New Store Baptist Church’s Youth Leadership Council will hold a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., with face painting, games, activities, crafts and trunk or treat. The church is located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville.

PROSPECT GRILLED CHICKEN SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a grilled chicken supper on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will take place at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include grilled chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert, tea and lemonade, all for a donation at the door.

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN DRIVE-THRU — Historic Buckingham is sponsoring a Spooky Hollow Drive Thru fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This will take place in the Historic Village at Lee Wayside at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham, two miles west of Sprouse’s Corner, just off of Route 60. Admission is only $10 per car. Prepare to laugh, be surprised, and have fun.

OCTOBER 29

BBQ DINNER — Farmville United Methodist Church will hold a barbeque pork and chicken dinner, along with a gospel singing on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 5 p.m. It will be held at the church, located at 212 High Street. Advance tickets only, at $15 per plate and they can be purchased at the church office or by calling 434-392-4686.

OCTOBER 31

TRUNK-OR-TREAT — A Great Escape Salon and Luna Moth Boutique are having a Trunk or Treat in our parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the Main Street Trick or Treat.

NOVEMBER 11

A SALUTE TO SERVICE — There will be a Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Three Roads Brewing Company. The brewery is located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville and the event will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. At 1 p.m., there will be an opening ceremony with a Color Guard, recognition of Gold Star families, a medley of service themes and more. Then from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be booths set up by local veterans-related organizations.

NOVEMBER 27

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 27 in the Extension Office at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

DECEMBER 10

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will celebrate Rev. Walter Fells’ 17th pastoral anniversary during a service on Sunday, Dec. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Byran Stevens of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Powhatan. Dr. James H. Taylor III, pastor of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies and worship leader, with music provided by Deacon Perry Carrington and the Voices of Unity.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.