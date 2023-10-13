Hampden-Sydney Tigers finish second at Knight Invitational Published 3:41 am Friday, October 13, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) Tigers B Golf Team posted a 36-hole score of 309-296–605 on Monday and Tuesday to finish second among four teams at the Knights Fall Invitational played at the Lexington Golf & Country Club in Lexington.

Junior Brody Smith led the Tigers with his two-day score of 78-73–151 that placed fourth among the 27 golfers on the par 71, 6,396-yard layout. Virginia Wesleyan University won the event with its 300-297–597, while Jacob Swiggart of the Marlins was the individual medalist at 73-74–147.

Smith posted three birdies and 10 pars during his final round, and was followed by freshman Peyton Lambert (77-75–152, T-5th) and senior Cole Williams (75-77–152, T-5th), along with sophomores Jack Davis (79-74–153, T-8th) and Cole Pollard (79-74–153, T-8th). Lambert had one eagle, three birdies and six pars, while Williams had two birdies and eight pars, Davis had two birdies and 11 pars, and Pollard had four birdies and seven pars.

Playing as individuals for the Tigers were freshmen Tucker Smith (74-87–161, T-12th) and Tucker Poole (86-81–167, T-19th), senior Reese Meyer (86-82–168, 22nd), along with freshman Walker Sirmans (dq-84). Smith posted one birdie and five pars, while Poole had one birdie and 12 pars, Meyer had one birdie and eight pars, and Sirmans had nine pars.

Pollard also finished first among the tournament field in par 4 scoring (4.11, +2), tied for first in birdies (6) and tied for 10th in par 3 scoring (3.40, +4). Lambert led the field in par 5 scoring (4.25, -6) and eagles (2), was fourth in par 3 scoring (3.20, +2) and tied for seventh in birdies (4). Smith tied for second in par 4 scoring (4.17, +3), tied for third in birdies (5), tied for sixth in par 5 scoring (5.25, +2), was seventh in pars (19) and tied for 10th in par 3 scoring (3.40, +4).

H-SC will compete again at the VSGA Intercollegiate Championship on Oct. 16-17, a 36-hole tournament to be played at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville.