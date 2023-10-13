Hampden-Sydney Tigers finish ninth at Roanoke Invitational Published 6:22 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney College cross country posted 266 points to finish ninth among 19 teams at the Roanoke Invitational, hosted by Roanoke College on Friday at Salem’s Green Hill Park. Junior Kade Minton led the Tigers with his season-best 8K time of 27:21.4 to place 39th individually among 172 runners. The University of Lynchburg won the race with its 49 points, while Dylan May from Southern Virginia University was the individual winner with a time of 24:40.6 among the large field of runners.

Minton was followed by senior Carter Burcham (27:42.5, 53rd), who also ran a season-best time, along with freshman Jackson Herndon (28:12.6, 59th), sophomore Winston Ransone (28:28.0, 67th), as well as freshmen Dylan Evans (28:59.2, 83rd), Haden VonCanon (30:03.5, 105th), Kam Maldonado (32:47.2, 146th) and Jefferson Duffey (33:13.0, 149th). Herndon, Ransone, Evans, VonCanon, Maldonado and Duffey each posted collegiate-best 8K times.

The Tigers finished third among the seven Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) schools competing in the event, behind Lynchburg and Washington and Lee University, while ahead of host Roanoke, Eastern Mennonite University, Virginia Wesleyan University and Averett University.

