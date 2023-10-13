Hampden-Sydney Tigers finish ninth at Roanoke Invitational

Published 6:22 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Staff Report

Lancers Pink Invitational Hampden-Sydney

 The Hampden-Sydney College cross country posted 266 points to finish ninth among 19 teams at the Roanoke Invitational, hosted by Roanoke College on Friday at Salem’s Green Hill Park. Junior Kade Minton led the Tigers with his season-best 8K time of 27:21.4 to place 39th individually among 172 runners. The University of Lynchburg won the race with its 49 points, while Dylan May from Southern Virginia University was the individual winner with a time of 24:40.6 among the large field of runners.

Minton was followed by senior Carter Burcham (27:42.5, 53rd), who also ran a season-best time, along with freshman Jackson Herndon (28:12.6, 59th), sophomore Winston Ransone (28:28.0, 67th), as well as freshmen Dylan Evans (28:59.2, 83rd), Haden VonCanon (30:03.5, 105th), Kam Maldonado (32:47.2, 146th) and Jefferson Duffey (33:13.0, 149th). Herndon, Ransone, Evans, VonCanon, Maldonado and Duffey each posted collegiate-best 8K times.

The Tigers finished third among the seven Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) schools competing in the event, behind Lynchburg and Washington and Lee University, while ahead of host Roanoke, Eastern Mennonite University, Virginia Wesleyan University and Averett University.

Email newsletter signup

Hampden-Sydney will race again at the 2023 ODAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 28, at 11 a.m., the 8K race again being hosted by Roanoke with competition once-again at Green Hill Park in Salem.

More News

Prince Edward

High School Football: Prince Edward picks up homecoming win

Grand opening held

Prince Edward County tax benefits tax relief

A return to normal: Tax relief percentage drops in Prince Edward

Election Day Election Security

Regional election security project ready for November

Print Article