Hampden-Sydney Tigers draw in soccer match with Shenandoah Published 1:03 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Freshman Mo Wumpini scored a goal in the first half as the Hampden-Sydney Tigers drew 1-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action against Shenandoah University, Wednesday night at Shentel Stadium.

“Tonight was a very typical late-season ODAC game,” said head coach Tommy DiNuzzo. “It was really back and forth and the game could have gone either way. We’re proud of our guys for their effort, but disappointed we couldn’t hang onto our lead.”

It was the Tigers who opened up the scoring with a first-half strike from Wumpini. Senior Declan Shaw, crossed the ball from the left wing and after the cross deflected off the foot of a hornet, it found the path of Wumpini who took it first time and blasted it into the bottom left corner.

The Hornets came back in the second half, scoring following a corner kick in the 67th minute to tie the game at one. H-SC had a great chance late in the game off a free kick sent in by senior Jackson Burkhart, that found the run of freshman Kaden Sawyer but the Shenandoah keeper was up to the challenge and made the save to keep the game tied.

Sophomore Garrett Hodges finished the game with six saves in seven shots on target to earn the draw.

Hampden-Sydney was outshot in the game 11-5, with three of its five shots finding the target compared to seven of Shenandoah’s 11.

The Hampden-Sydney Tigers will be back in action when they hit the road once again and travel to Averett University for more ODAC action on Friday, October 13. Kick-off is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.