Hampden-Sydney soccer team downed by Washington and Lee Published 12:12 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney soccer team was bested 2-1 by Washington and Lee University in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action Wednesday night, despite a first-half goal from sophomore Pierce Boerner, Wednesday night at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.

“Tough one tonight. Once again we really hurt ourselves by giving up early goals to a good team,” said Hampden-Sydney head coach Tommy DiNuzzo. “From there, our guys battled back but we couldn’t quite find an equalizer. Time to shift our focus to Saturday and learn from our mistakes.”

Goals came thick and fast in the first half, with the Generals scoring under a minute into the game, and doubling their tally in the 10th minute. The Tigers answered in the 19th minute, as a clearance by Washington and Lee failed to get out of the box, being kept in by freshman Tyler Petz, who passed across the box to Boerner connecting with his outstretched left foot to put it inside the far post. After getting three goals in less than 20 minutes, the action slowed down as neither said scored again, as the Tigers trailed 2-1 after 45 minutes.

The second half brought more offense in favor of the Generals, taking 13 of 19 shots in the final 45 minutes. It was sophomore goalkeeper Garrett Hodges who stymied Washington and Lee, making five huge saves in the half to keep the Tigers in the game. The offense for the Tigers could not get going in the second half, only mustering four shots while testing the goalkeeper only once. Despite taking 17 shots between the two sides, neither defense conceded, as H-SC fell to the Generals 2-1.

Hampden-Sydney soccer, by the numbers

Hodges picked up the loss, but played well in net for H-SC, making six saves on eight shots on target.

The Garnet and Grey took 10 shots in the game, which was bested by 19 shots from the Generals. Each side took six shots in the first half, while Washington and Lee took 13 shots to the Tigers four in the second half.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, October 7 on Friends and Family Weekend, as they play host to Ferrum College. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.