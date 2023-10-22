Hampden-Sydney loses heartbreaker to Washington & Lee Published 12:11 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Senior quarterback Andrew Puccinelli passed for a game-high 259 yards and two touchdowns, but Hampden-Sydney College dropped a hard-fought 21-17 game to Washington & Lee on Saturday.

Playing in front of an enthusiastic homecoming crowd at Fulton Field, the host Tigers led 14-0 after one quarter, held on to go into halftime at 14-7 and led 17-14 after three quarters. But the visiting Generals scored a late touchdown with 5:04 remaining to pick up the win.

Hampden-Sydney got things started, driving 75 yards on 10 plays, culminating in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Puccinelli to sophomore wide receiver Mason Cunningham. The Tigers’ defense then forced a three-and-out on Washington & Lee’s first possession, before the Garnet and Grey offense marched down the field again. This time, the Tigers drove 73 yards on eight plays, with Puccinelli finding senior wide receiver Braeden Bowling wide open for a 43-yard touchdown pass.

The Generals scored the only touchdown of the second quarter when Murrin got loose on a 42-yard touchdown run at 9:03, though the home team led 14-7 at the intermission.

In the second half

H-SC took possession early in the third quarter after another three-and-out by the defense, and put together a nine-play, 47-yard drive that resulted in a 27-yard field goal by Swett at 10:05 for a 17-7 advantage.

After that, the two teams traded possessions before Washington & Lee added its second touchdown on a 44-yard Jacob Romero scoring run. After that, the Tigers’ offense stalled, with the Generals taking advantage to drive 70 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown with 5:04 remaining.

Puccinelli went 26 for 41, with two touchdowns with no interceptions. Frost rushed for 88 yards on 17 attempts, adding three receptions for 37 yards. Cunningham had 59 yards receiving on six receptions and one touchdown, while Bowling had 48 yards receiving on two receptions and one touchdown. Whitby finished with seven receptions for 33 yards, and Fernandez finished with five receptions for 56 yards.

Senior defensive end and team captain Tramell Thompson finished with nine tackles, including one sack, to lead the Tigers on defense. His classmate, All-American safety and team captain Will Pickren added eight tackles, sophomore safety Jaylan Long, junior defensive end Brendan Wallace and sophomore safety Max Pickren each contributed seven tackles.

What’s next for Hampden-Sydney?

Hampden-Sydney goes on the road this weekend at Guilford (NC) College on Saturday, October 28, at 1 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina. Currently, the Tigers are 4-3, 2-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.