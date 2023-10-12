Hampden-Sydney community supports STEPS Published 10:48 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) senior Nate Jones presented a $500 donation to STEPS, Inc. on Monday, Oct. 9, in support of Madeline’s House, a domestic violence/sexual assault shelter. The President’s Men group out of H-SC collected the donations at the Tiger’s Saturday home football game. From left are STEPS Housing Specialist Gail Dean, STEPS Vice President of Housing Shawn Rozier, Hampden-Sydney Director of Student Affairs Operations, Orientation and Civic Engagement Sandy P. Cooke, Jones, and STEPS DV/SA Program Coordinator Linda Ellis-Williams. STEPS, a non-profit community action agency, is working to raise funds for the shelter and hopes to open by the end of 2023.