Grand opening held

Published 5:50 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Staff Report

About 25 people gathered for the grand opening of Buckingham’s first winery, Muddy Paws Winery, on Friday, Oct. 6. Located nine miles south of Scottsville, the winery offers unique fruit wines in a dog-friendly, unpretentious atmosphere. The owners, Mike and Kathie Boyce, cut the ribbon while representatives from the Chambers of Commerce from three surrounding counties and the Mayor of Scottsville looked on. Pictured are, from left, Br. Maximilian Watner, Ruth Lyle, Javier Raudales, Brenda Jones, Darryl Gibson, Barbara Wheeler, Kathie and Mike Boyce, Conrad Graybill and Debbie Smith.

