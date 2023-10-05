Garden Club holds annual picnic Published 12:34 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

The Redbud Garden Club hosted its annual family picnic on Sept. 17 under the Pavillion at the Angola Hunt Club. All club members were there to enjoy the delicious food and fellowship, enhanced even more by the gorgeous flowers decorating each table. Pictured are, from left, Club members Geraldine Sanderson, Nancy Schaeffer, President Rebecca Giles, Anne Ligon, Janet Higgins and Joanne Doss. Back row, Sarah Schember, Barbara Stimpson, Mary Hazlegrove, Nancy Reames, Kindra Basco, Dottie Farhner and Jo Smith.