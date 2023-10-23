Fuqua School crowns new homecoming court Published 9:23 pm Sunday, October 22, 2023

Fuqua School has a new homecoming queen and court. Senior Vivian Gearheart was crowned as the 2023 Homecoming Queen during the halftime show of the Thursday, Oct. 5 football game against Richmond Christian.

Gearheart, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gearheart of Farmville, is a member of the upper school’s varsity cheerleading, basketball, and lacrosse teams. Outside of Fuqua, she is a member of the CAPA Squared dance team. She is also a member of the Interact, Youth for Christ, and the Readers Club. Last year, she represented her class as their representative to the Student Cooperative Association (SCA). The SCA plays a leadership role in school-wide activities and in the development of student-related policies. According to the information given to The Herald, Gearheart spends her free time painting, being with friends and family and working on projects with her mom.

The 2023 Fuqua School Homecoming Court

Also announced at the Oct. 5 game were the members of the 2023 Homecoming Court, selected by students from Fuqua Upper School. The court included Freshman Princess LottieMae Hazelgrove, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Hazelgrove of Farmville; Sophomore Princess Elizabeth Ledger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Ledger of Farmville; and Junior Princess Gracie Shank, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Shank of Farmville.

The court also included all four senior princesses. In addition to Vivian Gearheart, this year’s senior princesses include Summer Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Carter of Jetersville; Avary Collins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Collins of Vernon Hill; Aubrie Jefferson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jefferson of Farmville and Sydney McDowell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher McDowell of Crewe.