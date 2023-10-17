Farmville Rotary looks to help nonprofits improve the ‘quality of life’ Published 6:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

How can we improve the quality of life for people living in Prince Edward County? That’s a question the Farmville Rotary Club wants to answer. And it’s not a theoretical question either. They’re actively putting support in place to help make it happen.

For the second straight year, the club is accepting applications for its community service grant project. Now the rules here are simple. It’s open to any non-profit in the area that enriches the lives of people in Prince Edward County.

“You don’t have to be a 501 c(3) in order to apply,” Rotary President Shauna Hunter said. “We are looking for those that would use this as ‘seed money’ for ongoing or beginning physical projects or physical things, not just for overhead and such. We just want the money to go to an actual thing.”

The Rotary Club of Farmville is part of Rotary International, which according to its website, is a humanitarian service organization composed of business and professional leaders to provide community service and promote integrity, peace and goodwill in their communities and the world. This grant is a way for the local Rotary to do just that.

Now there are limits, to be clear. This isn’t a blank check.

“The highest amount we could award would be $5,000,” Hunter said.

Also, this can’t go for salaries, any of the non-profit’s general or operational expenses. It’s just open to new projects a group wants to implement.

How does Farmville Rotary grant work?

All applications for this grant are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Once all applications are collected, a committee will screen them all before choosing finalists. Those finalists will be presented to the full membership of the Rotary Club of Farmville for the final selection.

Applications can be found at the Rotary Club of Farmville’s website at farmvillevarotary.org or by sending a request by email to dpstanley2020@gmail.com. Completed applications must be submitted with 10 copies and cannot contain any additional material other than the completed application. Applications should be delivered in person at the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office at 111 N. South St., 3rd Floor, or postmarked by the deadline if mailed to Farmville Rotary Club at P.O. Box 659, Farmville, VA 23901.