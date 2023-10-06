Dorothy Ann ‘Dot Mack’ McMillian Published 5:16 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Dorothy Ann “Dot Mack” McMillian passed away peacefully at her home in Meherrin on Oct. 2. She was born on Feb. 8, 1956 in Illinois, to Frederick and Dorothy Fischer. She married early in life to Charles McMillian, having three children together before divorcing.

Having left school to begin motherhood, Dorothy earned her G.E.D., and continued to be a self-driven learner throughout her life. She worked at Longwood University for over 25 years, retiring as a Database Administrator in 2016. In addition to this, she was co-founder of The Women of The Round Table, a local group whose motto of “Up To You, Down To You” lives on in her memory.

In addition to her parents, Dot was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Fischer, and is survived by her children: Raven McMillian of Schuyler, Michelle McMillian (Morgan Vitale) of Clarksville and Corinne Hymer (Matt) of Abilene; as well as her grandchildren, Rowan, Blake, and River McMillian and grandson, David Hymer. She is also survived by a brother, Robert (Linda) Fischer; sister, Lea (Kevin) Owens; as well as a multitude of loving sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many others whom she treated and loved as family. May her laughter forever echo.

The family will receive visitors at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. A private service will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.