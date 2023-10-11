Death Notices for Wednesday, Oct. 11 Published 10:05 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Alice Virginia Evans Hines, 82 of Farmville, passed away Oct. 3. Funeral service was held on Monday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., at New Witt Baptist Church, Farmville. Interment was in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Albert J. Carter, 81 of Cumberland, passed away Oct. 4. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, at Midway Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.