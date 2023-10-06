Death Notices for Friday, October 6, 2023

Published 3:18 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Death Notices

Louise Stanton Ross, 87 of Dillwyn, passed away Sept. 30. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., at Baptist Union Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the Stanton Family Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

