County hires Wampler-Eanes for general reassessment Published 11:58 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Prince Edward County has retained Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, Ltd., to perform the County’s 2025 General Reassessment of real estate, which will be effective January 1, 2025. Wampler-Eanes conducted the last reassessment in Prince Edward County that was effective January 1, 2021.

The Code of Virginia requires each locality to periodically perform a general reassessment of real estate to determine each property’s fair market value and to equalize each property’s value in relation to similar properties. Prince Edward County is currently on a four-year reassessment cycle.

Members of the Wampler-Eanes reassessment team will begin visiting all accessible properties on or after Nov. 1. Visits to individual properties will continue through October 2024. Assessors will be carrying photo ID’s and will have magnetic ‘County Reassessment’ signs on their vehicles.

“We want to notify the public that our assessors and data collectors will be out in the County visiting properties and businesses to assess all buildings, dwellings and the overall property. The appraisal team will take exterior digital photographs of all major improvements and will also be updating measurements while visiting each property,” said Steven I. Wampler, President of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, Ltd. “The purpose of the visits is to collect current data so that we can determine the fair market value of each property. Our ultimate goal is to provide an accurate and equitable assessment of all real estate in the County.”

Notices of the proposed 2025 assessed values will be mailed to property owners in November 2024, who will then have an opportunity to review the assessed values. The home office of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, Ltd. is located in Daleville, Virginia. The owners, Steven I. Wampler and Gary L. Eanes have performed 145 reassessments and have assessed over 2.5 million properties in Virginia and North Carolina over the last 27 years.